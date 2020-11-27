



Tribune Online

OML30: Heritage Energy resumes operation, reassures host communities of commitment to its obligations

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), the operator of OML 30, Delta State, has resumed operations after a faceoff with OML 30 host communities, reaffirming its commitment to its obligations and mutual relationship with the communities. The oil firm in a statement appreciated the phased resumption of production after the shutdown was called off by […]

OML30: Heritage Energy resumes operation, reassures host communities of commitment to its obligations

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune