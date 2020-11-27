Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Ondo traditional ruler’s murder one too many, police must fish out killers, says Afenifere

IFON

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Friday expressed worries about the killing of the Olufon of Ifon in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi, by yet to be identified gunmen, describing the murder as one too many, while calling on the police to fish out the killers. Afenifere, while noting that the murder of Olufon was coming […]

