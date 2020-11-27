



Tribune Online

Ondo traditional ruler’s murder one too many, police must fish out killers, says Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Friday expressed worries about the killing of the Olufon of Ifon in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi, by yet to be identified gunmen, describing the murder as one too many, while calling on the police to fish out the killers. Afenifere, while noting that the murder of Olufon was coming […]

Ondo traditional ruler’s murder one too many, police must fish out killers, says Afenifere

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune