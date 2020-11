Tribune Online

Zakat foundation tasks wealthy Muslims on charity

MUSLIMS, especially the rich among them, have been urged to share their acquisition with the poor and downtrodden neighbours as charity is considered a form of worship and a cardinal act of piety in Islam. This advice was given by an Islamic scholar, Imam Abdulfatah Abdulsalam, in Akure, Ondo State, during the distribution of empowerment […]

