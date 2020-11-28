



APC: Oshiomhole’s camp moves against caretaker committee

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to return to the trenches despite the appeal by President Muhammadu Buhari to aggrieved chieftains to bury their differences and work with the interim national committee. Former national vice chairman (South South) of the party, Hilliard Etagboeta, has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja […]

