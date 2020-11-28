Every entrepreneur must have eye for opportunities, take calculated risks – Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO Sujimoto Group

For Sijibomi Ogundele, Managing Director Sujimoto Group, taking into account the time value of money remains a good measure of sound investment decision.

He made the assertion in Lagos while addressing a group of young emerging entrepreneurs. Ogundele said that the best time to invest is now, he explained that his experience has taught him that one cannot afford to leave today’s investment decision for tomorrow’s uncertainty.

Ogundele sharing one of his experiences with the entrepreneurs said: “2 years ago, I was invited by one of this ‘big egbons’ to own a part of Sujimoto, I offered him 10% at Two billion Naira, he exclaimed no! and gave excuses.

“Today he has re-invited…