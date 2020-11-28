



Tribune Online

JUST IN: Abducted wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff released

The abducted wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, on Saturday regained freedom after spending two days in the captives of her abductors. It was gathered that the kidnapped woman who was abducted on Thursday night while travelling from Lagos to Akure, was rescued on Saturday morning by men […]

JUST IN: Abducted wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff released

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune