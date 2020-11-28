Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Northern Elders ask Buhari to restructure security architecture, insist on removal of Service Chiefs

Buhari, Address Nigerians, We are living in hell, emir of Zazzau, Nigeria terribly divided, Southern Kaduna, Ghali's DSS Invitation, PDP, NDDC, Civil service pensioners, Buhari

A group of Northern Elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace Development have commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar for demonstrating the courage to speak on the deplorable security situation in the troubled region. According to the group, the position of the Sultan aptly captured a true reflection […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

