NUC directs University of Ibadan Governing Council to appoint acting VC, asks outgoing VC to hand over by November 30

THE National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed the Governing Council of THE University of Ibadan to appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor to take over from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, on 30th November. The directive became expedient following the stalemate in the appointment of.new vice-chancellor to replace Olayinka, whose term expires on 30th November. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune