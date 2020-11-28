



Tribune Online

Yuletide: FRSC cautions Keke operators against driving on highways

Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Saturday, cautioned tricycle operators popular known as Keke Napep against driving on the Onitsha-Awka-Enugu highway, especially during the Yuletide period. The State Sector Commandant, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, gave the advice during a training programme organised by the State Government through the Ministry of Transport […]

Yuletide: FRSC cautions Keke operators against driving on highways

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune