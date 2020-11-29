



Tribune Online

2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello under pressure to run, says Kogi commissioner

The Kogi State commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo has said that many people have asked Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to contest the 2023 presidential race. In a Twitter post on Saturday, Fanwo said the desire of Nigerians for a great country aligns with that of Bello, “so we know the […]

2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello under pressure to run, says Kogi commissioner

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune