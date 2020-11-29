Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines 2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello under pressure to run, says Kogi commissioner

2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello under pressure to run, says Kogi commissioner

Headliners
-
0


Tribune Online
2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello under pressure to run, says Kogi commissioner

Cancel 3rd term, Kogi, Supreme Court, Kwara, vehicles, Yahaya Bello’s election, Ganaja, Lokoja, Gov Bello sues for peace, Gov Bello, Kogi CJ APC, Edo,kogi gov, Gov bello, COVID-19, Gov Bello, protocols,Edo, Anambra, Ondo, Gov Bello, Ajaokuta, court, Yahaya Bello, kogi budget

The Kogi State commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo has said that many people have asked Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to contest the 2023 presidential race. In a Twitter post on Saturday, Fanwo said the desire of Nigerians for a great country aligns with that of Bello, “so we know the […]

2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello under pressure to run, says Kogi commissioner
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv