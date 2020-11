Tribune Online

Boko Haram fighters kill 43 farmers in Maiduguri

Boko Haram fighters have killed no fewer than 43 farmers and injured six in rice fields near the capital city of Maiduguri on Saturday, anti-jihadist militia told AFP. The Boko Haram fighters tied up the farmers in a village of Koshobe and slit their throats, the militia said. “We have recovered 43 dead bodies, all […]

Boko Haram fighters kill 43 farmers in Maiduguri

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune