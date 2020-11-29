Buhari felicitates George Uwechue at 82

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with foremost jurist, Owelle of Ogwashi Uku, Chief George Uwechue, SAN, on his 82nd birthday.

A statement issued, in Abuja, on Sunday, by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said the president joined friends and family to celebrate with the legal luminary, “whose antecedents continue to inspire many in nation-building, particularly in law, leadership and development issues.”

It said the President joined the Nigerian Bar Association and Body of Benchers, which he served as a Chairman for some years, in congratulating the statesman, “who in spite of his national and global achievements, has…