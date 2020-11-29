



FG donates palliatives to vulnerable groups across in Abuja

The Federal Government, on Sunday, donated items to the vulnerable in the church to mark the 2020 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWDS). The items were presented to the Church by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in Abuja. The Minister through her Representative, Director Special Needs […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune