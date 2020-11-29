



Gowon to chair CIoTA’s 2nd National Transport Summit

A former Nigerian military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) will be chairing the 2nd National Transport Summit to be organized by the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIoTA) in Abuja from December 1-3, 2020. National President of CIoTA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, made the disclosure at a press conference held over the weekend. Dr. […]

