



Tribune Online

JUST IN: Explosions rock Wike’s father’s church in Port Harcourt

Explosions have rocked a church belonging to father of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt, the state capital. It was learnt that hoodlums numbering about five sneaked into the Christian Universal Church International on 25 Azikiwe Street Mile, 3 Diobu, on Saturday night and detonated the explosives suspected to be dynamite. Report has […]

JUST IN: Explosions rock Wike’s father’s church in Port Harcourt

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune