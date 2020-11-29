



Nigeria records 110 new cases of COVID-19, total now 67,330

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,330. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday. “On the 28th of November 2020, 110 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 67,330 cases have […]

