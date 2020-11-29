



OPAC launches mission to shine light on religious persecution

The Orthodox Public Affairs Committee (OPAC) has announced the mission to start exposing and combating the persecution of Christians around the globe. Tribune Churchnews gathered that OPAC, in accordance with its mission, will provide public advocacy for the global Orthodox Christian Church, and promote, support, defend and champion worldwide Christianity in the face of oppression, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune