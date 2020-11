Tribune Online

Papa Bouba Diop, Senegal World Cup hero dies at 42

Former Portsmouth, West Ham and Fulham star Papa Bouba Diop, known for scoring Senegal’s famous goal to beat France in the 2002 World Cup, has reportedly passed away aged 42 after a battle with illness, the Mirror of UK has reported. According to a number of reports, Bouba Diop had been suffering with a long-time […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune