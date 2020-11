Tribune Online

APC to hold emergency NEC meeting next week

An emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress has been fixed for next week. A statement issued by its deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena disclosed that the virtual meeting will hold at 11 am at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja. While it was silent on its agenda, Nabena […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune