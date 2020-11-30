Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Borno killings: Tambuwal condoles with Zulum, citizens

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has condoled with his counterpart in Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum over the killings of innocent farmers by suspected Boko Haram members over the weekend. The governor in a statement personally signed by him and issued to the press, while condoling people of Borno State, also commiserate with citizens […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

