Cassava farmers with improved varieties get CBN N25bn loan —Official

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said only farmers who grow improved disease-free cassava stems will have access to the N25 billion facility it has created to boost cassava production in Nigeria. The policy was established to ensure that beneficiaries of the facility have increased productivity (output) so as to be able to repay […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune