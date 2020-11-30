



FRSC to introduce NIN information for vehicle registration, licence —Oyeyemi

CORPS Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has said the corps will introduce the National Identity Number (NIN) information by first quarter of 2021 for vehicles registration. Oyeyemi disclosed this when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja on Friday. He said the essence of the NIN […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune