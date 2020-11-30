



Tribune Online

[FULL STORY] At least 110 rice farmers killed in Borno village, UN says

UP from the initial toll of 43 rice farmers killed at Koshebe village in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday, the United Nations (UN) on Sunday said no fewer than 110 people were killed in the attack. The UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon, as quoted by AFP […]

[FULL STORY] At least 110 rice farmers killed in Borno village, UN says

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune