Tribune Online

How many books have you read through this year?

Many years ago, I was coming from my place of work in the city of Lagos. Beside a road, I saw a lot of women selling—tomatoes, onions and vegetables. You needed to see hundreds of people patiently waiting to buy all the mentioned items and more, but about 50 seconds walk from where all those […]

How many books have you read through this year?

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune