



Tribune Online

Insecurity: Tucano fighter jets to arrive Nigeria soon ― NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has flayed reports in some sections of the media that the subsisting contractual agreement between the Nigerian Government and the United States of America (USA) for the supply of 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft is in jeopardy due to “bad runway” at the 407 Air Combat Training Group (407 ACTG), […]

Insecurity: Tucano fighter jets to arrive Nigeria soon ― NAF

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune