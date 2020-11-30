



Moderna applies for authorisation of COVID-19 vaccine in US, EU

United States firm Moderna said it would submit its Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency on Monday. The company said in a statement that it planned to submit the necessary applications for approval of the use of its vaccine […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune