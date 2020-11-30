



Nigeria confirms 145 new cases of COVID-19, total now 67,557

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 145 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,557. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday. “On the 30th of November 2020, 145 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 67,557 cases have […]

