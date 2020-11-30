



Tribune Online

Parallel market trades at N500 to one dollar as CBN adjusts exchange rate

The local currency weakened to N500 to one US dollar at the parallel market over the weekend through Monday. This is because the unofficial (parallel market) foreign exchange market has responded to the fresh devaluation of the naira amidst growing foreign exchange illiquidity. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) weakened the naira for the third […]

Parallel market trades at N500 to one dollar as CBN adjusts exchange rate

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune