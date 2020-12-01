



Demolition: NPA, CCECC hold talks to avoid port operation collapse

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has revealed that it is meeting with the Project Manager of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to ensure that the ongoing demolition of some sections of the Lagos Ports Complex (LPC) by the Chinese firm does not cripple port operations. Recall that the contractor handling the Federal Government […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune