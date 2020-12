Tribune Online

Fire razes cars, shops at popular Mechanic Village in Sokoto

It was all lamentation as a popular mechanic village called Buzaye was razed down by fire in the wee hours of Monday. The incident which started some few minutes before 10 pm after the close of work by the mechanic on the day caused major damage to the area. Tribune Online recalls that despite the […]

Fire razes cars, shops at popular Mechanic Village in Sokoto

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune