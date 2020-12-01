Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines JAMB to conduct exams for NIS, NSCDC applications

JAMB to conduct exams for NIS, NSCDC applications

Headliners
-
0


Tribune Online
JAMB to conduct exams for NIS, NSCDC applications

JAMB to conduct exams for NIS, ICT, Kano, Jamb, senate, queries, 60-year-old JAMB candidate, JAMB, FG, UTME, JAMB, Minimum score

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is to conduct a Computer-Based Aptitude Test for thousands of candidates who applied and shortlisted for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Interior, Mr Mohammed Manga, in a statement, on […]

JAMB to conduct exams for NIS, NSCDC applications
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv