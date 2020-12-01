NEMA donates items to Benue flood victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Tuesday, handed food and other items worth millions of naira to victims of 2020 Flood in Benue State.

The North Central Coordinator of NEMA, Eugene Nyelong, said that the agency had carried out enumeration and found out that the high-risk areas were in Otukpo, Agatu, Makurdi and Guma.

Nyelong stressed the need for consistent sensitisation amongst communities in the State to avert flooding.

Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Emmanuel Shior, who received the items at the secretariat said in spite of the widespread sensitisation and efforts to stem the tide of flooding, it still wreaks havoc in some local government…