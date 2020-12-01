



Parallel market trades at N500 to dollar as CBN adjusts exchange rate

The unofficial (parallel market) foreign exchange market has re- sponded to the fresh devaluation of the naira amidst growing foreign exchange illiquidity. The local currency weakened to N500/$ at the black market over the weekend through Monday. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) weakened the naira for the third time this year as the regulator […]

