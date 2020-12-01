



Uganda to compensate victims of violent riots ―Museveni

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said the government would compensate victims of the violent protests that left several people dead following the arrest of an opposition presidential candidate. In a televised address, Museveni said the government would compensate the families of the victims, the injured, and those who lost property during what he called “senseless riots” […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune