Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Uganda to compensate victims of violent riots ―Museveni

Uganda to compensate victims of violent riots ―Museveni

Headliners
-
0
Uganda to compensate victims of violent riots ―Museveni


Tribune Online
Uganda to compensate victims of violent riots ―Museveni

Uganda restricts travel

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said the government would compensate victims of the violent protests that left several people dead following the arrest of an opposition presidential candidate. In a televised address, Museveni said the government would compensate the families of the victims, the injured, and those who lost property during what he called “senseless riots” […]

Uganda to compensate victims of violent riots ―Museveni
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv