Zabarmari: Civilian JTF recovers 35 bodies

Troops and operatives of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) have recovered at least 35 decomposing bodies in the Zabarmari area of Jere, Borno State Northeast Nigeria, on Monday. These are different from the 43 originally reported to have been killed by terrorists, taking the confirmed death toll to 78. The search operation for the […]

