2023 Presidency: APC cold war over zoning

TAIWO AMODU writes on the unfolding intrigues, battle of wits and controversy in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the policy of zoning of its presidential ticket for the 2023 elections. THE APC is set for a bigger crisis that could polarise its ranks along the unnerving faultlines of religion and ethnicity. A mutual […]

