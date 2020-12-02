



[BREAKING] Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine approved for use next week in UK

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use. According to a BBC report, British regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95 per cent protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe for roll out. Immunisations could start within days for people in […]

