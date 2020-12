Tribune Online

COVID-19: Firstbank launches next-generation ATM

In the light of COVID-19, FirstBank has launched the FastTrack ATM, a next generation ATM and first of its kind in Africa, designed to promote financial activities on the ATM devoid of any form of physical interaction with the machine. The introduction of the FastTrack ATM which is done in partnership with Inlaks enables customers […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune