



Tribune Online

Don’t expect brand new constitution, Deputy Senate President tells Nigerians

Ahead of the review of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has advised Nigerians to perish the thought of a brand new document. Senator Omo Agege said this when he met with members of Alliance of Nigerian Patriots who paid him a courtesy visit. The delegation […]

Don’t expect brand new constitution, Deputy Senate President tells Nigerians

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune