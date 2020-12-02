



Tribune Online

Emphasis should be on restructuring, not where 2023 president should come from —Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, NEF spokesman

Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, was Secretary to the Kaduna State government, a long-term permanent secretary and Secretary, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) In this monitored interview by our Head of Operations, North/Abuja Bureau Chief, SANYA ADEJOKUN, he spoke on attitude of the north towards calls for restructuring, Igbo […]

Emphasis should be on restructuring, not where 2023 president should come from —Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, NEF spokesman

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune