Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines #EndSARS: FG, Reps tackle UK parliament over attack on Gowon

#EndSARS: FG, Reps tackle UK parliament over attack on Gowon

Headliners
-
0


Tribune Online
#EndSARS: FG, Reps tackle UK parliament over attack on Gowon

airport concession, Reps, Reps query PTAD, minority carcus, #EndSARS, Buhari, army, constitution review committee, constitution, Retirement benefits Pension Act, Air Force contract, NAF contract, action to implement budget, Tertiary Hospital and development, Reps uncover $33bn contracts, NDDC, NNPC, Reps, lawmakers, Reps, house of representatives, full story, armed attack, police report , Reps, victims, NEDC, Funds, House of Reps, per cent, percentage, immigration documents of Chinese in Nigeria, NDDC, WASSCE, COVID-19, Reps, Civil  Aviation Acts, ministry of aviation budget defence,political office holders' salaries

THE Federal Government and the House of Representatives on Tuesday took a swipe at a United Kingdom (UK) parliamentarian, Tom Tugendhat, for accusing former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), of stealing during a debate on the #EndSARS protest in the House of Commons.  The government also rebuked the UK parliament for acting in […]

#EndSARS: FG, Reps tackle UK parliament over attack on Gowon
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv