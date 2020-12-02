Tribune Online
#EndSARS: FG, Reps tackle UK parliament over attack on Gowon
THE Federal Government and the House of Representatives on Tuesday took a swipe at a United Kingdom (UK) parliamentarian, Tom Tugendhat, for accusing former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), of stealing during a debate on the #EndSARS protest in the House of Commons. The government also rebuked the UK parliament for acting in […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune