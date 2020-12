Tribune Online

IGP’s lamentation

A few weeks ago, retired Major General Garba Wahab, the Director-General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, declared that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, had lost control of the Nigerian Police Force. He was responding to questions relating to the state of policing in the aftermath of the lawlessness that followed the #EndSARS protests […]

IGP’s lamentation

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune