After five days in captivity, a Chinese expatriate kidnapped in Ekiti State last week Friday has regained his freedom. The expatriate who is handling the construction of the new Ado-Iyin road was abducted on Friday evening at the site by gunmen who also killed a policeman attached to him. While the Chinese was abducted, another […]

Kidnappers release Chinese expatriate after allegedly paying N100 million ransom in Ekiti

Source: Nigerian Tribune