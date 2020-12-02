Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Kidnappers release Chinese expatriate after allegedly paying N100 million ransom in Ekiti

Tribune Online
After five days in captivity, a Chinese expatriate kidnapped in Ekiti State last week Friday has regained his freedom. The expatriate who is handling the construction of the new Ado-Iyin road was abducted on Friday evening at the site by gunmen who also killed a policeman attached to him. While the Chinese was abducted, another […]

Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

