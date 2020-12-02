



Tribune Online

N40bn earned allowance: NASU threatens industrial action if…

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), has warned the Federal Government that if its members in the universities are shortchanged in the next release of the earned allowance, it will embark on appropriate and legitimate trade union action. It also threatened to call out her members for a full-blown strike in […]

N40bn earned allowance: NASU threatens industrial action if…

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune