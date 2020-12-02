



Tribune Online

NALDA targets 17,000 youths for rabbit farming

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has said it has commenced a programme for rabbit farming which is expected to engage 17,000 youths, especially in the south. The Executive Secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne disclosed this while addressing journalists in his office in Abuja. He said NALDA would make available the rabbits, cage, […]







Source: Nigerian Tribune