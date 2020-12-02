



Tribune Online

Nigeria records 281 new cases of COVID-19, total now 67,838

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 281 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,838. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. “On the 1st of December 2020, 281 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune