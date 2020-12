Tribune Online

Okowa congratulates Amaju Pinnick at 50

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, on his 50th birth anniversary. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba, Okowa said that Pinnick had cause to celebrate a life of wonderful accomplishments at 50. He pointed out that […]

Okowa congratulates Amaju Pinnick at 50

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune