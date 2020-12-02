Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Oyetola’s anniversary: Jay Jay Okocha, Mutiu Adepoju, 10 other ex-internationals celebrate with a football match

Oyetola’s anniversary: Jay Jay Okocha, Mutiu Adepoju, 10 other ex-internationals celebrate with a football match

Celebrations of the 2nd anniversary of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in office continue tomorrow with a novelty match between Osun Cabinet members and Osun Parliament, a repeat of last year’s match where the lawmakers’ triumphed. Several ex- internationals include Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Mutiu Adepoju, Bright Omokaro, Duke Udi, Ike Shorunmu, Dimeji Lawal, Friday Ekpo, Femi […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

