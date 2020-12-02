



Troops handover 7 suspects linked to southern Kaduna killings to the police

Troops have arrested 7 suspects linked to killings and counter-killings Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State and handed over to police. In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Wednesday said days after arresting some suspects linked to the killing another arrest was made by troops […]

