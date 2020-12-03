Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Cross River North senatorial bye election: Court declares Hon Jarigbe of PDP validly nominated candidate

Cross River North senatorial bye election: Court declares Hon Jarigbe of PDP validly nominated candidate

Headliners
-
0
Cross River North senatorial bye election: Court declares Hon Jarigbe of PDP validly nominated candidate


Tribune Online
Cross River North senatorial bye election: Court declares Hon Jarigbe of PDP validly nominated candidate

Jarigbe

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has declared Honourable Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the duly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the December 5 rescheduled Cross River North senatorial bye election.  Delivering judgment in a suit, marked CV/77/2020, brought before the court by Chief John Alaga, challenging Jarigbe’s nomination, […]

Cross River North senatorial bye election: Court declares Hon Jarigbe of PDP validly nominated candidate
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv